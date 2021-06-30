10,749 Shares in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 49.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 36.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,573 shares during the period. 35.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of MIN opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.