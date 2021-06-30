$11.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will post $11.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.96 billion and the highest is $11.58 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $10.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year sales of $44.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.27 billion to $45.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $46.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.20 billion to $46.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.24. The company had a trading volume of 19,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,720. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.84. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $81.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 291,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 606,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,064,000 after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

