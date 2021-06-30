1,325 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Purchased by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,693,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,648,000 after purchasing an additional 418,009 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,721,000 after buying an additional 1,082,078 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,886,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,317,000 after buying an additional 461,104 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,660,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,554,000 after buying an additional 98,749 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,549,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,911 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on EL. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.68.

EL stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $317.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.10 and a 12 month high of $318.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $303.27.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $6,877,429.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $82,946,515 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.