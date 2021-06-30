$149.72 Million in Sales Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will post sales of $149.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $151.54 million. Community Bank System reported sales of $144.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $607.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $598.90 million to $615.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $616.80 million, with estimates ranging from $610.70 million to $620.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,306,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,532,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Community Bank System by 61.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 869,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,724,000 after purchasing an additional 330,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Community Bank System by 78.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $75.82 on Wednesday. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.