152,000 Shares in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 152,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Covetrus by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 8.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Covetrus by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Covetrus by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.05. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Covetrus news, insider Laura J. Phillips sold 4,980 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $138,244.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,244.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $751,158.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,072 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,459. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

