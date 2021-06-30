17,500 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Bought by Lee Capital Holdings LLC

Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,986 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $966,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.72. The company had a trading volume of 177,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,502,213. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.95. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,410,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,034,215 shares of company stock valued at $100,950,834. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

