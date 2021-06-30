19,261 Shares in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Nine Energy Service at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 69,923 shares during the period. 49.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, insider David Crombie sold 44,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $82,743.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,487.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NINE stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 3.52.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 37.38% and a negative return on equity of 325.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.