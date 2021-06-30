1st Constitution Bancorp to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $210.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.72. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.30 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 10.61%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCCY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 47,669 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

