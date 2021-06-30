$2.07 EPS Expected for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will report earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.20. Avery Dennison posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year earnings of $8.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $8.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $9.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avery Dennison.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.73.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.24. 273,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,366. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $109.99 and a 52 week high of $226.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.