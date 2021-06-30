200,000 Shares in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPCU. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of ASPCU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $10.59.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

