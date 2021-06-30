20,583 Shares in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HTA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

