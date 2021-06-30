21,046 Shares in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIX. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $83,024,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $31,427,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 886.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,963,000 after buying an additional 908,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2,302.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 895,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,550,000 after buying an additional 858,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $35,936,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIX opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.62.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. Analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.