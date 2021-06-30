$22.14 Million in Sales Expected for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will report sales of $22.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.10 million to $22.17 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year sales of $92.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $92.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $117.50 million, with estimates ranging from $117.20 million to $117.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eargo.

Get Eargo alerts:

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 million.

EAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eargo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In other news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 184,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $10,274,395.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 227,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $12,100,013.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 814,769 shares of company stock valued at $42,922,907 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Eargo by 40.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,375,000 after buying an additional 376,021 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eargo by 12.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 968,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,354,000 after buying an additional 110,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eargo by 26.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,274,000 after buying an additional 205,046 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eargo by 68.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 715,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after buying an additional 291,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,200,000. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAR stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.93. The company had a trading volume of 24,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,704. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40. Eargo has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $76.75.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eargo (EAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.