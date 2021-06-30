$233.32 Million in Sales Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to report sales of $233.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $228.24 million to $242.50 million. 2U posted sales of $182.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year sales of $943.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $939.70 million to $947.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWOU. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $42.08 on Friday. 2U has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the first quarter worth about $29,761,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of 2U by 133.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 2U by 6.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in 2U during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in 2U by 1,660.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 105,584 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

