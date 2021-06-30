$266.84 Million in Sales Expected for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to post $266.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $288.28 million and the lowest is $247.87 million. Genmab A/S posted sales of $804.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. The business had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.90 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. DNB Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 369.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,846 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,737,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,942 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,592,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,736,000 after purchasing an additional 597,691 shares during the last quarter. 6.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMAB traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.02. 13,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,442. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $44.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

