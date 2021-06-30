$269.91 Million in Sales Expected for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will announce $269.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $274.90 million and the lowest is $264.26 million. Camden Property Trust reported sales of $250.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.29.

NYSE CPT traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,193. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.46, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.77. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,005,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 110.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 349,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 183,342 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 524,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,387,000 after buying an additional 296,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.2% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

