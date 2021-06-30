2,800 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Starbucks by 41.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 407,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $44,544,000 after buying an additional 119,127 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,754 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 391.6% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 283,984 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.61. The stock had a trading volume of 129,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,758. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.76. The firm has a market cap of $131.40 billion, a PE ratio of 133.51, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.82 and a 12 month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

