$282.35 Million in Sales Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report $282.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $271.90 million and the highest is $289.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $128.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 120.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth $92,000.

Shares of BJRI stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.16. 3,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.28.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

