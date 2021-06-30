$285.25 Million in Sales Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will post sales of $285.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $279.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $290.00 million. NuVasive posted sales of $203.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUVA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

In related news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $150,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,720. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 380.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NuVasive by 939.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000.

NuVasive stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.78. The company had a trading volume of 525,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,227. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -68.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.32. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.44.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

