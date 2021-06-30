$288.71 Million in Sales Expected for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will report sales of $288.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $248.13 million and the highest is $386.00 million. Choice Hotels International posted sales of $151.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $943.53 million to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

Shares of CHH traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.86. 154,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,678. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $78.83 and a 52 week high of $123.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 14,043 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $1,678,840.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,314.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $2,048,899.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,382 shares in the company, valued at $24,408,279.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,857 shares of company stock worth $7,988,493. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 10.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

