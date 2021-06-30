$29.74 Million in Sales Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to announce $29.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.60 million to $29.81 million. Mitek Systems posted sales of $25.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year sales of $119.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.98 million to $120.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $137.30 million, with estimates ranging from $136.60 million to $138.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 8.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

