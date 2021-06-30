$30.73 Million in Sales Expected for Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) to post sales of $30.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.50 million. Absolute Software reported sales of $27.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full-year sales of $119.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.20 million to $120.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $132.30 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $133.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million.

ABST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Absolute Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of ABST stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.48. 866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,912. The stock has a market cap of $716.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.0639 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently 108.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Absolute Software by 458.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Absolute Software by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Absolute Software by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

