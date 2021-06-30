$31.10 Million in Sales Expected for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will announce $31.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.22 million and the lowest is $31.00 million. AXT posted sales of $22.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year sales of $126.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.40 million to $133.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $129.77 million, with estimates ranging from $126.53 million to $133.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. AXT had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 3.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.82 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36. AXT has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 30,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $291,851.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,688.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,550 shares of company stock worth $1,216,568. 8.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AXT in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in AXT in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in AXT by 134.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AXT by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AXT in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

