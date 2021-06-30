$32.30 Million in Sales Expected for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to report sales of $32.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. AxoGen reported sales of $22.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $134.80 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $152.20 million, with estimates ranging from $148.30 million to $156.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.65 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

AXGN traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.59. 2,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,009. The company has a market cap of $885.19 million, a P/E ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.07.

In other AxoGen news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $50,016.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at $55,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AxoGen by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,807,000 after buying an additional 142,239 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,039,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

