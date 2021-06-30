324,031 Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 324,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,529,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $97,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $20.59.

