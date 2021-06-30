375,012 Shares in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 375,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $9,227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,885,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,005,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,472,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

OSTR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.66. 2,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,495. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

