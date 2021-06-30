3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $141.93 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will report $141.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.83 million. 3D Systems reported sales of $112.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year sales of $586.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $580.12 million to $595.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $624.29 million, with estimates ranging from $612.46 million to $630.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

DDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

In related news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $237,786.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,309.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,100 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.71 per share, with a total value of $101,311.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,524,647.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,573 shares of company stock worth $718,747. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,513 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in 3D Systems by 8.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,138 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 142,397 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,444 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDD stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.49. The stock had a trading volume of 19,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,055,287. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.07. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

