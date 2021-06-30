$4.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will announce sales of $4.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.25 billion and the highest is $4.43 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $3.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year sales of $17.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.53 billion to $17.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.27 billion to $18.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.47. The company had a trading volume of 469,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.17. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $83.67 and a 1-year high of $135.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

