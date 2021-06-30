$41.89 Million in Sales Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Analysts expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to report sales of $41.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.25 million to $44.54 million. IMAX reported sales of $8.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 372.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year sales of $231.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $216.54 million to $242.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $353.25 million, with estimates ranging from $321.20 million to $394.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IMAX.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 million.

IMAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.01.

NYSE IMAX traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. 464,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,492. IMAX has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at $910,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in IMAX by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in IMAX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in IMAX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in IMAX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in IMAX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMAX (IMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.