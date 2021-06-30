4,219 Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,331,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $246.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.08. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $203.81 and a 52-week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Masimo’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

