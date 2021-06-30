$471.04 Million in Sales Expected for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will report $471.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $469.05 million to $475.00 million. Pure Storage reported sales of $403.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $412.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,124,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $56,752,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Pure Storage by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,233 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $44,100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $37,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $19.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,208,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,447. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $29.53.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

