$560.83 Million in Sales Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will post sales of $560.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $563.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $558.30 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $460.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.31.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $450,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMP traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $48.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.41. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $53.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

