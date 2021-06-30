$620,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will report sales of $620,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $800,000.00. Vaxart posted sales of $520,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year sales of $3.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $62.38 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $141.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. Vaxart’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley downgraded Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In related news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $713,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 1,194.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 32.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Vaxart during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VXRT opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.34.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

