6,596 Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,596 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth $1,090,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,969,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter worth $1,554,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $141.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.74 and a fifty-two week high of $149.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.44. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

