70,715 Shares in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,715 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gevo by 468.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,667 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gevo by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter worth about $1,318,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 132,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22. Gevo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 3.24.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 2,272.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

