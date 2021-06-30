7,750 Shares in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Acquired by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Aramark by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Aramark by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Aramark by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,965,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,640,000 after purchasing an additional 396,167 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Aramark by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Aramark by 922.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 176,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 159,068 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARMK. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

Aramark stock opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.75.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

