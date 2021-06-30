8,497 Shares in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Purchased by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Calix by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Calix by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CALX. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Calix in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.59. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

