$85.43 Million in Sales Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will report $85.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.00 million. Viper Energy Partners reported sales of $32.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $349.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $322.00 million to $407.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $416.54 million, with estimates ranging from $371.09 million to $483.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $96.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 19.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Simmons raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.82.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 207,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $20.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 357.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,803 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 28,141 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 308,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

