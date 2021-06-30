8,550 Shares in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Purchased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 400.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWO opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.82.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.