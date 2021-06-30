$865.76 Million in Sales Expected for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will announce $865.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $838.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $881.06 million. Xilinx reported sales of $726.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year sales of $3.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xilinx.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $139.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.43. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $93.18 and a 52-week high of $154.93.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,385,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,700,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,686,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Xilinx by 150.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,426,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $176,750,000 after buying an additional 856,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $120,108,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilinx (XLNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.