915 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Purchased by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 915 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $811,698,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after buying an additional 413,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Stryker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in shares of Stryker by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,625,814,000 after acquiring an additional 357,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,076,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $508,860,000 after purchasing an additional 318,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $260.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.12 billion, a PE ratio of 70.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.58. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $175.41 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Several analysts have commented on SYK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

