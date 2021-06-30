A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Position Boosted by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith makes up about 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,083,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,055,000 after purchasing an additional 145,491 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $83,930,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after purchasing an additional 38,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,303,000 after purchasing an additional 206,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,209,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,328,000 after purchasing an additional 413,300 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $824,520.00. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $3,107,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,294.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,328 shares of company stock worth $8,802,676 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

NYSE:AOS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,139. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.14 and a fifty-two week high of $73.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

