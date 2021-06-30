Aave Price Tops $248.52 (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Aave has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and approximately $355.50 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aave has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for $248.52 or 0.00712634 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00055236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00019545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,671.07 or 0.07659268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00078731 BTC.

About Aave

Aave is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,829,041 coins. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

