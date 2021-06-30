AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Up 329.4% in June

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 329.4% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELUXY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Pareto Securities lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.38. 6,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.65. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.42. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

