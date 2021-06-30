AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Up 329.4% in June

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 329.4% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELUXY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Pareto Securities lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.
Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.38. 6,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.65. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
