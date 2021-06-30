ABB (NYSE:ABB) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABB from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

ABB opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.79. ABB has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 186.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 145.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 4.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

