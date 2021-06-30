Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.72 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will post $9.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories posted sales of $7.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year sales of $39.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.77 billion to $40.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $39.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.72 billion to $40.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.60. 164,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,518,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $88.43 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

