ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the May 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAVMY. Berenberg Bank raised ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC cut ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AAVMY stock opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $13.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

