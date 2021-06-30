Abyss (ABYSS) Trading 7.7% Higher This Week

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 30th. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for $0.0336 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a total market cap of $7.68 million and $722,416.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00054589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00019404 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.51 or 0.00712695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,691.35 or 0.07844575 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

