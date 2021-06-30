Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Acadia Healthcare worth $46,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,379,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares in the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $962,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 868,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

