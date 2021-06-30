Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 244.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,235,000 after purchasing an additional 287,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth $547,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $56,648.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,858 shares in the company, valued at $131,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,626,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,738 shares of company stock worth $1,263,372. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OSTK shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.43.

OSTK stock opened at $97.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 4.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.29. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. Research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

